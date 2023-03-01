 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi L-G forwards resignation letters of Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia to President

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants -- Sisodia and Jain -- both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on Feb 26, 2023. (PTI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal had accepted the resignations of the two leaders who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital, according to officials.

"The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President, that the resignations may be accepted," said a Raj Niwas official.