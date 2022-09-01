Delhi L-G: Called for good governance, but Arvind Kejriwal resorting to 'false accusations'

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on September 1 said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resorted to "diversionary tactics" and levelling of "false accusations" after he flagged issues related to the functioning of the government.

Saxena's remarks come three days after leaders of the Delhi-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused him of corruption, claiming that he had "pressurised" his subordinates to exchange Rs 1,400 worth of demonetised currency notes during his tenure as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 2016.

Kejriwal needs to "explain to the people ‘his art’ of converting Rs 17 lakhs, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by two employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into Rs 1,400 crore as claimed by AAP", the Delhi L-G tweeted.

A day earlier, officials of the L-G Secretariat told news agency PTI that the matter was being "falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore, adding that this is "nothing but a figment of imagination of the accusers".

Saxena, in a statement issued today, said the accusations were levelled against him by Kejriwal in response to his call for "good governance" in the national capital region.

"I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately, Hon’ble CM Arvind Kejriwal in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations," he said.



2. Inordinate delay of 2.5 years in acting on CVC report on irregularities in construction of Classrooms in Delhi Govt Schools

3. Files not being signed by CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji 4. CAG audits not being conducted timely in State Universities — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 1, 2022

"I would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on me and my family," Saxena added.

The L-G, in his statement, noted that he had raised concerns over the "grave anomalies" in the now-withdrawn excise policy, "inordinate delay of 2.5 years" in acting on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on "irregularities" in construction of classrooms in government schools.

Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) audits "not being conducted timely" in state universities, Cabinet notes not reaching him after Cabinet meetings and non-availability of water in foreign missions were the three other issues highlighted, the statement said.

"Unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me," Saxena said.

AAP demands L-G's resignation

AAP MLAs had forced adjournment of the special session sitting of the Assembly on August 29 demanding the L-G’s resignation over the currency exchange row. Later, the allegation was repeated inside and outside the Assembly by several AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“Delhi LG exchanged notes worth Rs 1,400 crore. That was money laundering. When will the CBI question him?” Sisodia said.

The relations between the AAP and Delhi L-G have taken a turn for the worse, after Saxena, in July, recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

A note from the L-G’s office on August 31 provided details of the currency exchange case in a bid to dismiss the allegations levelled by the AAP leaders.

“The CBI has already inquired into the case at the behest of KVIC itself and filed the charge sheet as well. The people, based on whose statements these allegations are being manufactured against the LG, are the two people who have prima facie been found to be engaged in corruption at KVIC after demonetization by CBI,” said the note.

The Government of India demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes on November 8, 2016. A day later, KVIC issued a circular preventing acceptance of old currency notes of the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination by any of its sales outlets and establishments with immediate effect, it said.

Later, it was learnt that some demonetised notes were deposited in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan (KGB), New Delhi, on different dates. The matter was referred to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of KVIC. The CBI was also informed and based on this information, a joint surprise check was conducted on April 6, 2017, said the LG office note.

After a preliminary investigation, the CVO on April 17, 2017, recommended the suspension and transfer of four officials of KGB, New Delhi, it said.

The four were suspended and transferred. The CVO, in its report, stated that from November 10 to December 31, 2016, a total amount of Rs 22,17,000 was deposited in the KGB bank account in Delhi in which 2,140 notes were of Rs 500 denomination and 1,147 notes were of Rs 1,000 denomination, the note from the L-G office stated.

The KVIC informed the CBI about the preliminary investigation by its CVO. The CBI, after a thorough probe found the involvement of only two persons – Sanjeev Kumar Malik, salesman-III/head cashier and Pradeep Yadav, LDC/head cashier – in allegedly depositing the demonetized notes, it said.

An FIR was registered by the CBI on September 10, 2017, against the two accused. The CBI found that only Rs 17,07,000 were deposited in the form of demonetised currency notes in the account of KGB, New Delhi, instead of Rs 22,17,000, as reported by the CVO, the L-G office’s note said.

AAP leaders have alleged that Saxena as KVIC chairman got demonetised notes exchanged by pressuring employees and went on to claim that Rs 22 lakh got exchanged in the Delhi branch alone.

There are 7,000 such branches across the country which means there was a scam of Rs 1,400 crore, the AAP leaders had alleged.

(With PTI inputs)