Delhi HC sets aside ex-Law Min Jitender Singh Tomar's election in 2015 polls for false declaration

In a setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on January 17 quashed the election of former Delhi Law Minister and AAP legislator Jitender Singh Tomar from Tri Nagar assembly constituency for wrong declaration of educational qualification in his election affidavit.

The court passed the order on a plea by a BJP leader seeking to set aside Tomar's election.

"The petition is allowed," Justice Rajeev Sahai Endlaw said, according to news agency PTI.

The development comes ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled to be held on February 8, with counting on February 11.

AAP, which released its list of candidates on January 14, has fielded Tomar from the constituency again and he is likely to file his nomination on January 18.

Tomar had won the election by over 63012 votes, beating the BJP's Nand Kishore Garg.

Garg had alleged in his plea that Tomar's election had been "materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form".