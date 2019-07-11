App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks response of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on plea challenging his election to Lok Sabha

The petition, filed through advocates Vikram Dua and Sunil Kumar, claimed that Hans had filed affidavit with false information with his nomination for the 2019 elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on July 11 sought response of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on a plea challenging his election to the Lok Sabha.

Justice Jayant Nath also asked the Election Commission to preserve the documents filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader at the time of nomination.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 18.

Close

The plea was filed by Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested the elections from North West Delhi parliamentary constituency against Hans.

The petition, filed through advocates Vikram Dua and Sunil Kumar, claimed that Hans had filed affidavit with false information with his nomination for the 2019 elections.

It alleged that the singer-turned-politician had made false declarations with regard to income of his wife, having liability of Rs 2.5 crore and about his education.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.