Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.

The court issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 11:53 am

tags #India #Politics

