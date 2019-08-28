App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt's free power plan to cost exchequer over Rs 500 crore

According to officials, the Delhi government had set aside Rs 1,720 crore in the 2019-20 Budget to give 50 per cent subsidy on power bills to those consuming up to 400 units a month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AAP government's plan to provide free electricity to those consuming up to 200 units per month will cost the exchequer over Rs 500 crore, taking the total power subsidy to around Rs 2,250 crore in the current financial year.

The Delhi assembly on Monday had passed the supplementary demand for grants, including Rs 535 crore for full waiver on power consumption up to 200 units by domestic consumers, in the current year.

While announcing the move earlier this month, Kejriwal had said there would not be any substantial increase in subsidy on electricity.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 08:22 am

tags #India #Politics

