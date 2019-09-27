App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt will sell onion at cheaper rates

The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in the city from September 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Announcing the decision at a press conference, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans.

He said one person can buy a maximum of five kilograms of onion at one time.

The chief minister said in retail, onion is currently being sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kilograms.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #India #Politics

