Delhi govt will sell onion at cheaper rates

The Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in the city from September 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Announcing the decision at a press conference, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans.

The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.

He said one person can buy a maximum of five kilograms of onion at one time.