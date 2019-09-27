Delhi govt will sell onion at cheaper rates

The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.
The Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in the city from September 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Announcing the decision at a press conference, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans.
The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.
He said one person can buy a maximum of five kilograms of onion at one time.
The chief minister said in retail, onion is currently being sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kilograms.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 04:58 pm