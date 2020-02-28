Delhi govt gives go-ahead to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case

The Delhi government on February 28 gave the go-ahead to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in the sedition case, more than three years after the row had erupted, news agency PTI has reported.

Last year, the Delhi Police had told a court that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case.

On January 14 last year, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Kumar had unsuccessfully contested on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket during last year's Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai Parliamentary constituency.