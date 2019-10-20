App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt believes in investing in common man: AAP on oppn criticism of 'freebies'

The Delhi government had recently announced its plans to make metro rides free for women. In August, the Delhi Cabinet gave in-principle approval to a scheme for free bus rides for women in the city from October 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government believes in investing in people and it is its responsibility to extend all kinds of facilities to its people, the AAP said, responding to the opposition's criticism of "freebies" being offered by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's dispensation.

The Delhi government had recently announced its plans to make metro rides free for women. In August, the Delhi Cabinet gave in-principle approval to a scheme for free bus rides for women in the city from October 29.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government had also announced free electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers and later extended the scheme to tenants residing in the city. It had also announced a waiver of water bill arrears for city residents.

Close

The opposition parties have criticised the Delhi government for giving "freebies", saying it may lead to losses. With the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year, they have also questioned the timing of these announcements.

related news

"Look at any developed country in the world, you will find free healthcare and education. In some countries even the public transport is completely free, for example Luxembourg," an AAP volunteer said in a minute-long video posted on the newly launched AK mobile app.

"When a government relaxes tax on corporates, it makes an investment in the corporates and expects the corporates to give it something in return. AAP believes that such an investment must also be made on the common man and that is what is being done by us," the volunteer explained.

In another minute-long video, the AAP volunteer addressed allegations of the Delhi government's "freebies" being against the premise of gender equality.

"The World Economic Forum had told India that if it wants to improve its economy then it needs to increase women's labour participation rate. The Kejriwal government understands this and is working towards it and that is why it is empowering its women force," he said.

The AK mobile app was launched by Kejriwal on Wednesday to tackle fake news against the AAP and stay in touch with the party volunteers.

In the coming weeks, AAP social media head Ankit Lal said, party leaders will post videos in the "Truth vs Propaganda" section of the app to debunk fake news.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.