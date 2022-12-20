Delhi govt announces campaign to curb pollution

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on December 20 announced a special campaign against open burning to curb rising pollution in the national capital. The campaign that will run for the next ten days will see multiple agencies of Delhi, including the pollution control board and civic body, working together on the ground.

Environment minister Gopal Rai has issued directions to the officials of his department in this regard, officials said.

“For this, 611 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other departments will take action on the ground. The minister has also appealed to all the agencies and residents’ welfare associations of Delhi to provide heaters to the employees and guards posted on night duty,” an official said.

This comes a day after, pollution levels recorded in Delhi were in the “severe” category with an hourly air quality index (AQI) of 407. The air quality in Delhi on December 19 was the worst compared to nine other cities monitored on the central pollution control board’s website.

“To stop the incidents of open burning in Delhi, the government has started a special 'Anti Open Burning Campaign'. The 611 teams will work together day and night. Staying at ground zero, all the teams will ensure that there is no open burning anywhere in Delhi and if incidents of burning are found, action will be taken by the teams against the concerned people. Special responsibility has been given to DPCC, MCD, Revenue and Irrigation and Flood Control Department for this campaign," the minister said

The teams will patrol continuously even at night to control incidents of garbage burning, Rai added.

Air pollution due to the burning of crop stubble in Punjab and Haryana remains a major issue in Delhi and adjoining regions. The Aam Aadmi Party in the recent past was held responsible by the opposition Congress and BJP for not taking measures to curb pollution.

