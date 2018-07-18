App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi government to build 10,000 classrooms by end of 2019: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi cabinet sanctioned construction of 12,748 rooms in government schools, which will include 9,981 classrooms, 106 multipurpose halls, 328 laboratories and 204 libraries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce Delhi government's plan to build  12,748 new rooms, including approximately 10,000 classrooms in government schools, within the next year and a half.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his exhilaration via a tweet, dubbing the project a “massive infra boost” for the education sector.

According to a report by Financial Express, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 2,892 crore for the entire project. With the commisioning of this project, the government plans to facilitate additional 44 lakh students.

In his tweet, Sisodia mentioned that the Delhi cabinet sanctioned construction of 12,748 rooms in government schools, which will include 9,981 classrooms, 106 multipurpose halls, 328 laboratories and 204 libraries. The rooms will be constructed within the next year or year and a half.

Additionally, reports suggest that 1,067 toilet blocks will be constructed alongside staff rooms and rooms for principals and vice-principals.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #education #infrastructure

