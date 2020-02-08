Delhi Exit Poll results: Kejriwal-led AAP takes the lead, BJP a distant second

Exit polls released after voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded on February 8 have given the lead to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and suggested that the BJP will be a distant second in the race to the throne.

While the Times Now - IPSOS survey has given 47 seats to AAP and 23 to the BJP, the Republic-Jan Ki Baat survey has awarded AAP seats in the range of 48-61, giving BJP 9 -21 seats. Both the surveys have given the Congress 0-2 seats.

The ABP News-CVoter, while predicting a similar trend, has given 49-63 seats to the AAP and 5-19 seats to the BJP. The Congress has given single-digit seats in the range zero to five.

India Today Axis Poll also predicted victory for the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, giving 59-68 seats to AAP and 2-11 seats to the BJP.

Voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded at 6 pm on February 8. A voter turnout of 55 percent was recorded, significantly lower than the 65 percent turnout recorded during the 2015 Assembly polls. To form the government in the capital city, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

The ruling AAP contested the election hoping to win a second term with Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister. The party is banking on the work it has done in the last five years – including subsidised electricity and water bills, Mohalla clinics, better government schools and free rides to women in DTC buses – to appeal to the electorate.

The BJP, which has not been able to form the government in Delhi since 1993, despite winning all seven parliamentary seats in the 2019 as well as 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, has campaigned aggressively in the capital city this time around. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have held rallies in 60 of the 70 assembly constituencies. The saffron party has not declared their chief ministerial candidate, saying that they will fight these elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress, which has not been able to win a single seat in the 2015 assembly polls as well as the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is fighting to improve its tally. It is depending on the party's vote share increasing marginally during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where the Grand Old Party was able to push AAP to the third place in five of the seven parliamentary constituencies.

The final results to the high-octane capital contest will be declared on February 11.

