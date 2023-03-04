 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

The CBI on Saturday produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.