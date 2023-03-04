English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

    The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

    PTI
    March 04, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

    Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

    The CBI on Saturday produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.

    There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

    The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

    The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

    The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #CBI #Delhi excise scam case #Manish Sisodia
    first published: Mar 4, 2023 02:07 pm