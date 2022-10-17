English
    Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questioning of Dy CM Manish Sisodia ends after over 9 hours

    Manish Sisodia was questioned for nine hours at CBI headquarters. However, he has not been called for questioning on Tuesday. Sisodia is one of the 15 accused named by the CBI in its FIR registered on August 17 this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 09:22 PM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for nine hours in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case.

    Sisodia was questioned for nine hours at CBI headquarters. However, he has not been called for questioning on Tuesday. Sisodia is one of the 15 accused named by the CBI in its FIR registered on August 17 this year.

    The agency initiated the probe following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena. He had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

    Sisodia who’s the prime accused was summoned for the first time by the agency in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Earlier in August, the agency had conducted raids at his house and office.

    The CBI has already arrested two businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally, while Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a businessman Sameer Mahendru in the case.

    Before heading for the CBI office at 11 am, Manish Sisodia visited party headquarters from where he went to Rajghat.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that summoning Manish Sisodia was a ploy to arrest him because BJP wants to prevent him from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

    After the summons, Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, “The CBI raided my house for 14 hours, nothing came out of it. They searched my bank locker and found nothing. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I’ll go and ensure my full cooperation.”

    There are also allegations that under the liquor policy, AAP had given licenses to private players for benefit to political leaders.

    The AAP has been accusing BJP of political vendetta.
    Tags: #AAP #Arvid Kejriwal #BJP #CBI #Delhi #Delhi excise policy #ED #Manish Sisodia
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 09:22 pm
