Delhi excise policy case: BJP dares Kejriwal to take lie detector test

Apr 15, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Bhatia asked Kejriwal several questions and wondered if he was not accountable for the proceedings of the February, 2021 meeting of the Delhi Cabinet in which the scam was allegedly hatched.

The BJP on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trembling in fear following the CBI summon to him in the excise policy case, and said he should take a lie detector test if he had nothing to be afraid of.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for attacking the central government over the summons and said it was not the time for rhetoric but accountability.

Noting Kejriwal's past attacks on politicians cutting across parties over the issue of corruption, Bhatia said the AAP supremo should submit himself for the lie detector test to make things clear.  He alleged that Kejriwal is the "kingpin" in the 'liquor scam' case in which the latter's confidant and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is behind the bars.

