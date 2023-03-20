 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was first questioned in the case on March 11 following which she was summoned again on March 16.

In her letter, K Kavitha spoke about her first deposition before the ED where she said she "furnished all relevant information and answered all queries to the best of my knowledge, ability and understanding".

BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for the second round of questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case, officials said.

Kavitha, however, skipped the deposition citing her pending plea for relief against the ED action in the case.

The federal probe agency rejected her claims and asked her to depose on March 20.