Delhi Elections | Election campaigns tell the tale

Rajeev Sharma

The Delhi assembly elections have reached a feverish pitch as the February 8 polling date is just a few days away.

Though there are three major political parties in the race — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress — this election seems to be a battle between the AAP and the BJP. In many ways the battle of the ballot for Delhi is set to be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While the AAP appears to be the favourite, the BJP is giving the AAP a tough fight by its full-blown election campaign, evidenced by the Prime Minister jumping into the fray by addressing an election rally on February 3 in Karkardooma (Vishvas Nagar constituency). For the Congress, star campaigners Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be speaking at Ambedkar Nagar on February 4.

It is important to analyse the election campaigns of the three political parties to understand how these parties are approaching it and how important it is for the parties.

For the AAP, Kejriwal and his team are focusing entirely on the work done by his government in past five years. The focus is on work done in fields such as education, health, electricity, water, welfare schemes and women. Their list of ‘achievements’ in ameliorating the lot of the ordinary citizen marks the pitch of the AAP campaign.

Incidentally, the AAP has kept away from the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Shaheen Bagh — and this marks the crux of the BJP’s poll campaign in Delhi. Opinion polls and some estimates conclude that the AAP could win at least 50 of the 70 assembly seats.

The BJP’s poll strategy is to seek votes on the work done by the Modi government in past six years. That’s why the BJP leaders such as Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were roped into the party’s election campaign, apart from the BJP stalwarts such as Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. For their communal statements, both Thakur and Verma were banned from campaigning for 72 and 96 hours respectively by the election commission.

BJP leaders have steadfastly kept the Shaheen Bagh protests as the central point of their campaign. Modi, during his speech on February 3 said that “These people were doubting the ability of our forces during surgical strikes. Do citizens of Delhi want such people in power? These people are saving those who want to break India into pieces. There was time when Delhi witnessed frequent bomb blast; these are people, who declared Batla House encounter as fake; they are the same people who tried to defend Tukde-Tukde people…Now we are seeing protests. There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.”

From its campaign it is clear that the BJP is trying to polarise the Delhi elections. A similar attempt was seen in the recently concluded Jharkhand elections where the party lost to the Congress-led opposition. Some BJP leaders are expecting the party to win about 30 seats in the Delhi elections.

The Congress, it woud appear, knows in the hearts of its heart that it doesn’t stand much of a chance. The grand old party’s campaign strategy is to offer sops such as unemployment allowance (Rs 5,000 per month for graduates and Rs 7,500 per month for postgraduates), allocating 25 per cent of the budget for improving the environment and air quality, and boosting the public transport system and 100 Indira canteens which for Rs 15 would serve a wholesome meal.

Given where they are at present (the BJP has three MLAs and the Congress none) the national parties will only gain from here. The stakes are high—very high—for the AAP, which after a disastrous 2019 general election has predominantly confined its energies to Delhi. February 11 will be when these parties get to know whether or not their strategies have worked.