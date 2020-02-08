Delhi Elections: AAP's report card vs BJP's sankalp patra — which has better prospects?

In the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a publicity blitz over the work done by the party in the last five years.

The BJP, which has been on its toes to wrest power in the national capital, is seen countering AAP optics-for-optics, scheme-for-scheme, albeit its focus on vikas (development) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In December last year, AAP released a ‘Report Card’ which took stock of the work undertaken by the ruling party in the last five years. The report card was then distributed to over 35 lakh households during its door-to-door campaign.

While releasing their manifesto last week, AAP promised to continue with their policies as well as promised to make Delhi "a bustling 24X7 hospitable city".

Meanwhile, the BJP released their 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto days ahead of the election, in an attempt to outfox their rival.

Here's how they are stacked up:

Education

AAP's report card suggested that the education budget has nearly tripled from Rs 6,600 crore to 15,600 crores.

Besides, over 20,000 new classrooms have been constructed. It also said that the quality of education has improved in government schools, with Class 12 giving a result of 96.2 percent as against 93 percent in private schools.

The BJP attacked AAP by putting up pictures of ramshackle school buildings, with state unit chief Manoj Tiwari claiming that classes were being held only for two hours, which included the lunch break.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir released a 55-second video of a school showing broken toilets and poor infrastructure.

To this, AAP leader Atishi claimed that the BJP was staging an attack by deliberately uploading pictures of the old school building when the new building was either ready or was under construction.

In its sankalp patra (manifesto), the BJP has promised increasing the education and health budget of the city by 10 per cent. The party also promised setting up of 10 new colleges and 200 new schools in Delhi.

Health

AAP said that it has started Mohalla clinics or primary health-care centres across Delhi. The ruling party, in its report card, claimed that 400 of these clinics, which offer free consultation and medicines at a subsidised cost, are operational in the city. The Health Budget has increased from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore.

In addition, cases of dengue have reduced by more than 90 percent in the city, the report card suggested.

The BJP slammed this claim too, releasing pictures and videos of clinics in unhygienic conditions, claiming they were devoid of manpower as well as medicines.

BJP senior leader JP Nadda said, "Mr Kejriwal, you promised to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics every year. Far from opening 1,000 clinics, whatever is thrown open, there are neither medicines, nor any facilities. The shallow politics of AAP has also deprived the poor of Modi ji's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which offers free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to the poor of Delhi."

If voted to power, the BJP has promised implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Bijli, Paani

The AAP government has been successfully provided water and electricity at a cheaper rate. The ruling government provides Delhiites with 20,000 litres of water per month free of cost. Water is charged as usual on consumption in excess of 20,000 litres. The area coverage of Delhi’s piped water network has increased from 53% to 98%.

Similarly, the state government has waived off charges for power consumption up to 200 units, as well as offered 50 percent rebate between 201-400 units. Besides, it has provided round-the-clock power supply with minimum disruptions due to load-shedding.

The BJP has hit back at AAP for providing “free” water of sub-standard quality. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has claimed that Delhi has fared the worst in water quality, citing a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) report.

However, Arvind Kejriwal refuted Javadekar’s claims, saying water was fit for consumption as per the guidelines of WHO (World Health Organisation). He cited an extensive report by Delhi Jal Board which said that only 1.43 percent of the over 1.55 lakh water samples collected from across the city were unsatisfactory.

The BJP has promised clean water supply to every household in the city in their manifesto.

Security of women, CCTV cameras, better transport

Months ahead of the polls, incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of measures. Among them were installation of CCTV cameras and free rides to women in DTC and cluster buses.

As per AAP’s report card, "In the move to prevent crime and provide security to women, 1.4 lakh CCTVs were installed and 1.4 lakh more CCTVs will be installed. In the transport sector, 4,300 new DTC buses were included."

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Kejriwal-led government for not being able to fulfill the promises on CCTV cameras. “In the last 60 months, the Aam Aadmi Party government made only promises and now in the last 3 months, the public development money was spent on advertisements for its announcements. The people of Delhi are still looking for free WiFi, 1.5 million CCTV cameras, new colleges and hospitals,” Shah tweeted.

Besides, a report in The Times of India has suggested that the ruling party has not been able to live up to its promise of adding “5000 new buses in five years”. The only notable addition has been in cluster buses, which has gone up from 1,402 to 2,208.

Kejriwal and Shah even traded barbs over the installation of free wifi hotspots across the city, which Kejriwal green-flagged weeks ahead of the assembly polls.

Mixed Bag

In December 2018, Kejriwal had also launched a scheme which provided free pilgrimage to the senior citizens of Delhi on specific circuits. Under the scheme, a city resident above 60 years was made eligible to take free pilgrimage along with his or her spouse or an attendant above the age of 20 years. The expenditure of the attendant was borne by the Delhi government.

Despite the “freebies”, the ruling AAP government has registered an increase in the annual state budget from an estimated Rs 30,000 crore in 2015 to Rs 60,000 crore in 2019. In addition, Delhi went from a fiscal deficit of around Rs 3,942 crore in 2013-14 to a fiscal surplus of Rs 113 crore in 2017-18. The share of public debt to the GSDP has also fallen from 7.23 percent to 4.89 percent, as per a CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

The BJP’s comeback to this is the regularisation of the 1,731 illegal colonies in Delhi. In the run up to the state elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave registry papers to 20 residents from Delhi’s illegal colonies. The saffron party has been campaigning for this with “Jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan” as the slogan.

Further, the party has promised atta – or wheat flour, which is a staple in the state – at the rate of Rs 2 per kg for the city’s poor; introduction of electric vehicles to curb pollution; and increasing the pension for the widows of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Rs 3,500 from the existing Rs 2,500.

Which of these will appeal to the voters of Delhi, will be clear on February 11, when the results to 70-member assembly polls will be declared.