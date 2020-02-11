Delhi elections 2020: Poster at BJP office prepares cadre for victory and defeat alike

As vote counting for the hotly contested Delhi Assembly elections is underway, a cryptic message on a poster put up at the Delhi office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be indicative of what the party's expectations.

In an attempt to reassure the party cadre, while also preparing them for a loss, the message reads: “Vijay se hum ahankari nahi hote, aur parajay se hum nirash nahi hote (Victory doesn't make us arrogant, and defeat doesn't disappoint us)”.

An image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who led the high-octane campaign, is seen beside the message on the poster, Hindustan Times has reported.

So far, according to the Election Commission website, the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 58 of the 70 constituencies that went to polls. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 12 seats as of 12:30 pm.

The Congress is looking at a fate similar to that of the 2015 Assembly elections in the national capital, where it had not won even a single seat.

Most exit polls predictions had pointed at a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP.

The BJP has junked all exit poll predictions, claiming to be confident of forming the next government in Delhi. The saffron party's poll plank this time has primarily been the developmental agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre and how a tri-engine-governance model would benefit Delhiites in the future.

BJP has not been in power in Delhi for the past 20 years. The party had left no stone unturned to ensure they clock in a win this time.

PM Modi and Shah had campaigned aggressively to win over the voters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also addressed public gatherings in the run-up to the elections, possibly to sway the Purvanchali votes.