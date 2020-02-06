App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 07:39 PM IST

Delhi Election: Wiped out in the 2015 assembly polls, is Congress even in the race?

After five years, when Delhi is going to polls again, the question that lingers is whether the Congress will be able to better its vote share in its erstwhile bastion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The stage for an interesting ballot battle has been set in Delhi, where the ruling Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to retain power, while the BJP is putting in all efforts to make inroads. But, what about Congress?

Delhi was a Congress fiefdom with the charismatic Shiela Dikshit, the longest-serving woman chief minister of India, at the helm between 1998 and 2013. In the 2008 Delhi Assembly elections, Dikshit led her party to its third straight victory, with the Congress bagging 43 seats in the 70-member House and getting an impressive vote share of 40.31 percent.

However, all the Grand Old Party's credibility came under scrutiny as veteran leaders were accused of rampant corruption in Delhi as well as the Centre.

In 2011-12, the national capital witnessed a massive anti-graft movement led by social activist Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal The movement named ‘India Against Corruption’ targeted the UPA regime for alleged corruption in the allocation of 2G spectrum and coal mines, as well as the Congress government in Delhi for the conduct of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

In 2013, the capital city witnessed assembly polls with the new kid on the block – Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.

The result upset the Congress as Delhi rendered a hung verdict. The party's vote share dropped from 40.31 percent in 2008 to to 24.67 percent in 2013. The decline in vote share was attributed to a residual goodwill towards Dikshit, a trustworthy, matriarchal figure for Delhi.

While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, Arvind Kejriwal’s newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party formed the government with Congress' support, which had won eight seats in the polls.

After lasting only 49 days in its first stint, AAP came back in the 2015 elections, sweeping 67 of the 70 seats – a victory not foreseen by any opinion poll and had not earlier been witnessed in any Hindi-speaking state.

The results, however, wiped out the Congress from Delhi, with the party failing to win even a single seat and the voting percentage falling to a measly 9.7 percent.

After five years, when Delhi is going to polls again, the question that lingers is whether the Congress will be able to better its vote share in its erstwhile bastion.

Is Congress even in the race?

Though there are three major stakeholders in this electoral battle, the contest largely seems to be bipolar – that between the BJP and AAP.

This was apparent from the poll campaigns as well. While AAP and the BJP started campaigning for the battle royale months ago, with top leaders of both the parties addressing public meetings, the Congress top brass was absent from the arena.

The Congress party finally pitched its political heavyweights only in the last leg of the campaigning. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi addressed his first rally on February 4, four days before Delhi goes to vote.

The lack of leadership is another issue reeling the party's state unit following Dikshit’s death last year. Congress' Delhi unit seems to have done little to improve its image since the last poll debacle, with no inspiring leadership in sight for the party.

If there is any encouraging sign for the party, it is the result of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the party had bettered its performance recording nearly 22 percent vote share, and had pushed AAP to third position.

The results of the election will be declared on February 11.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.