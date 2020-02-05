Delhi election: What are the stakes for AAP, BJP and Congress this poll season?

The contest to the Capital’s throne is a crucial one. Not only is it being closely monitored for its timing, which is when Delhi has been witnessing turmoil because of protests against the Citizenship Act and violence on university campuses, but also because the stakes are extremely high for all the parties this election.

If looked at closely, the Delhi election is a fight for survival, especially for three major stakeholders – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the BJP.

What makes this capital contest crucial, let’s find out:

AAP

AAP is fighting the battle royale for a second term, with party national convener Arvind Kejriwal hoping to get re-elected as chief minister.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP had come to power with a landslide victory, winning 67 of the total 70 seats.

This time around, the party has entered the fray with the campaign "Achhe beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal", which roughly translates to "The last five years were good, carry on Kejriwal".

AAP is fighting this election for survival as well as the relevance of Kejriwal's brand of politics. Delhi is the only place where the party has been able to form the government. If Kejriwal loses this election, he, as well as his party, will be pushed to the margins of Indian politics.

The only state, besides Delhi, where AAP has a significant footprint is Punjab, where the party has 19 MLAs. However, the party leadership in Punjab is riddled with infighting, which is worrisome for the central leadership.

Moreover, AAP is left with one MP in Lok Sabha from Punjab, from the previous four in 2014.

A loss for AAP will be a sorry epitaph for the party after a solitary term and a tough competition.

BJP

Delhi has been an elusive territory for the BJP. Even though it has been able to win all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in both 2014 and 2019, winning the assembly polls has been failed-attempts over and over.

Case in point is when in 2015, despite a flourishing Modi wave leading to a landslide victory at the Centre after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won a dismal three seats of the total 70 in Delhi's assembly elections.

This time around too, the saffron party is relying heavily on the Modi-Shah duo to weave magic, entering the fray without a chief ministerial candidate.

Victory is important for the BJP to resuscitate the party from a slump of three back-to-back losses in the Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana state elections, although the BJP formed an unlikely alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP to emerge to power in the latter. A win could boost the party cadre's morale amid a shrinking footprint.

To up the ante against AAP, the BJP has promised regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which, again is not an untested formula.

In 2008, it was the Congress leadership at the Cente, which had given ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies, and had won the Delhi election. The BJP hopes to replicate this result.

The saffron party is also focusing on local issues, a departure from their hyper-nationalistic agenda, to counter the doles rolled out by the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

What is also at stake for BJP is PM Modi's reputation as an election-winning machine. The BJP has declared that the elections will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi, and has abstained from naming a CM face, evoking a retort from AAP: “Kejriwal vs who?”, which is in line with “Modi vs who” during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the Opposition did not have a prime ministerial candidate.

The BJP had named VK Malhotra as the chief ministerial candidate in 2008, Harsh Vardhan in 2013 and Kiran Bedi in 2015, but that failed to end BJP’s over-26-year-old exile in Delhi. If PM Modi’s magic fails to charm the voters in Delhi, BJP’s prospects will be hit adversely, especially at a time that the Centre’s policies on abrogation of Article 370, communication clamp down in Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act are being met with sharp resistance on the streets.

Congress

In the run-up to the Delhi election, the Congress is certainly going to miss Sheila Dikshit, who had been the chief minister of Delhi for three terms and passed away last year.

The party has had a rough run in Delhi, winning zero seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as in the 2015 assembly elections.

After losing the 2015 state polls, trusted senior leader Ajay Maken was given the reins of the Delhi unit. However, after infighting in the party over an alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha Polls 2019, Maken resigned and Diskhit was brought to keep the house in order.

While she did manage to better the party’s vote share in the general election and push AAP to the third place, the achievement did not concretize into victory. Experts believe her absence will affect the party’s electoral prospects adversely.

Even though Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has expressed confidence in the party for a comeback, it seems to be a tall claim amid clamour of it being a bipolar contest between the BJP and AAP.

On the brighter side, the Congress has only to gain this election, especially if it manages to spring surprises akin to those in the last three state elections – Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana.