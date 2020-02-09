App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: Voter turnout at 62.59%, says Election Commission

While the total female voter turnout stood at 62.55 percent, male voter turnout recorded was 62.62 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi polls held on February 8 saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent as per final numbers released by the Election Commission (EC).

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 percent," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said at a press conference on February 9.

Delhi CEO official said the voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls was at 67.12 percent. The lowest voter turnout of 45.4 percent was recorded in the Delhi Cantonment constituency, while the highest turnout of 71.6 percent was recorded in Ballimaran constituency.

Following the polling in the national capital, exit polls on February 8 predicted that this election would come as an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP's election campaign this time revolved around development- healthcare, education, and other such issues, as opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Earlier in the day,  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said it is 'absolutely shocking' that the poll panel was not releasing the figure several hours after polling got over.

"Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" Kejriwal tweeted.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

