Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election: TMC endorses AAP in polls

"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.

"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Derek O'Brein #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC

