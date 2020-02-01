Delhi election: Take a dip in Yamuna if its clean, Amit Shah dares Arvind Kejriwal

As the campaign for the February 8 Delhi elections enters its last leg, political parties have upped the ante, which is apparent in their speeches and social media posts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 1 challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna if he believes that the river is clean.

"I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna. If he does so, we will believe that the river Yamuna is clean now," NDTV has quoted Shah as saying at a public meeting in Delhi.

He "suggested" Kejriwal to take a dip in River Ganga at Prayagraj "to know how rivers are maintained clean". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made efforts to make Ganga clean," Shah added.

Shah further attacked the ruling AAP government for its state schemes such as subsidized water and electricity, installation of CCTV cameras, betterment of the education sector and the running of Mohalla clinics.

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi Jal Board was running at a profit of Rs 178 crore per anum before Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP came to power, but today it is incurring yearly losses to the tune of Rs 800 crore.

"AAP has been in the government in Delhi for five years. There is competition among governments as to who will deliver electricity, water, gas to every household. But if there is a competition for lying to the public, the Kejriwal government will be at number one," Shah claimed.