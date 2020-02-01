App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election: Take a dip in Yamuna if its clean, Amit Shah dares Arvind Kejriwal

Shah further attacked the ruling AAP government for its state schemes such as subsidized water and electricity, installation of CCTV cameras, betterment of the education sector and the running of Mohalla clinics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the campaign for the February 8 Delhi elections enters its last leg, political parties have upped the ante, which is apparent in their speeches and social media posts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 1 challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna if he believes that the river is clean.

"I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna. If he does so, we will believe that the river Yamuna is clean now," NDTV has quoted Shah as saying at a public meeting in Delhi.

Close

He "suggested" Kejriwal to take a dip in River Ganga at Prayagraj "to know how rivers are maintained clean". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made efforts to make Ganga clean," Shah added.

related news

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi Jal Board was running at a profit of Rs 178 crore per anum before Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP came to power, but today it is incurring yearly losses to the tune of Rs 800 crore.
 Shah further attacked the ruling AAP government for its state schemes such as subsidized water and electricity, installation of CCTV cameras, betterment of the education sector and the running of Mohalla clinics.

"AAP has been in the government in Delhi for five years. There is competition among governments as to who will deliver electricity, water, gas to every household. But if there is a competition for lying to the public, the Kejriwal government will be at number one," Shah claimed.

Shah said that before the elections, Kejriwal had stated that he won't take the official bungalow and car provided by the government, but he is actually availing the facilities.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.