Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election results: Trailing by over 500 votes, AAP's Manish Sisodia seen at vote counting centre

Sisodia, who is trailing by 2,000 votes, is at the vote-counting centre at the moment to track the trends personally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Manish Sisodia at the counting centre (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Manish Sisodia at the counting centre (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Current Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was seen inside a counting centre, taking stock of the situation , as early trends showed that the AAP leader was trailing with over 500 votes.

Although AAP is leading in 58 of the 70 constituency seats as of 1:00 pm with a vote share of 52.4 percent, the deputy CM is finding it difficult to match his success with the rest of the party members.

Sisodia, who was initially seen trailing by 2,000 votes, is at the vote-counting centre at the moment to track the trends personally.

He contested from the Patparganj constituency and is pitted against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

If early trends are anything to go by, AAP is is being seen heading back to power for a second term in Delhi. Kejriwal, who had led his party to a spectacular victory, winning 67 of 70 seats in 2015, is expected to address party workers and the media later in the day. His party workers are already upbeat and in a celebratory mode.

As early celebrations broke out in the AAP headquarters in Rouse Avenue, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari asked his party supporters not to lose hope. The contest for political power in the national capital is evidently bipolar, with the Congress nowhere in the reckoning, as per early trends.

Note: These are only early trends are as of 01:00 pm. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Manish Sisodia

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.