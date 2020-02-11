Delhi Election results: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for trusting him for the third time. (Image: Twitter/@ AamAadmiParty)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to get a comfortable victory in Delhi, trends from the Election Commission have indicated. Kejriwal, who is set to become the chief minister for a second term, received praise and congratulations from many sources, several unexpected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the BJP fought the Delhi Assembly elections, congratulated the Kejriwal-led AAP saying, "Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.”

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

In a prompt reply, Kejriwal thanked PM Modi and said, "I look forward to working closely with the Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city."



My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of Congress, which was decimated in Delhi, expressed his congratulations in a tweet, where he said, “My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections.”

Among other political leaders who wished Kejriwal were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari among others.

As per the latest from Election Commission, AAP has won 50 seats and is leading in 12 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is a distant second winning six seats and leading in two seats. The Congress has not even won from a single seat.