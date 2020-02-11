App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election results: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Arvind Kejriwal

In a prompt reply, Kejriwal thanked PM Modi and said, "I look forward to working closely with the Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for trusting him for the third time. (Image: Twitter/@ AamAadmiParty)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for trusting him for the third time. (Image: Twitter/@ AamAadmiParty)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to get a comfortable victory in Delhi, trends from the Election Commission have indicated. Kejriwal, who is set to become the chief minister for a second term, received praise and congratulations from many sources, several unexpected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the BJP fought the Delhi Assembly elections, congratulated the Kejriwal-led AAP saying, "Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.”


Close

related news

In a prompt reply, Kejriwal thanked PM Modi and said, "I look forward to working closely with the Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city."

Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of Congress, which was decimated in Delhi, expressed his congratulations in a tweet, where he said, “My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections.”

Among other political leaders who wished Kejriwal were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari among others.

As per the latest from Election Commission, AAP has won 50 seats and is leading in 12 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is a distant second winning six seats and leading in two seats. The Congress has not even won from a single seat. 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.