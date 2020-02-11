Delhi Election Results: AAP leads in majority of the seats dominated by Purvanchalis

As early trends to the Delhi Assembly elections started pouring in, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was seen leading in majority seats dominated by the Purvanchali community.

Purvanchalis make up around 30 percent of Delhi’s voter base. These are people residing in Delhi, but who have their origins in Bihar, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. They are largely based in the east, north-east and outer areas of Delhi including Dwarka and Badarpur.

Roughly 15 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi have a high Purvanchali population, and influence the outcome there.

As far as trends at 11.00 am go, AAP was leading in 10 of these seats, including Adarsh Nagar, Badli, Burari, Palam, Sangam Vihar and Vikal Puri.

The BJP is leading in one — Mustafabad. Four seats are facing a close contest – Kirari, Laxmi Nagar, Rithala and Uttam Nagar — with the margin being anywhere in the range of 100 to 500 seats, as per the Election Commission.

Read Also: How Purvanchalis influence polls in the Capital; what AAP, BJP and Cong are doing to woo them

BJP, AAP and Congress were aggressively vying for Purvanchali votes. Kejriwal-led AAP claimed to have spent Rs 1,000 crore on development projects in Purvanchali-dominated pockets and promised to write to the Centre to make Bhojpuri an official language as per the tenets of the Indian Constitution.

The Congress has made former BJP leader Kirti Azad, a Purvanchali face, the chairman of its Delhi polls campaign committee. It also gave his wife Poonam Azad a ticket to contest from Sangam Vihar. The party also tied up with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, which contested from four seats — Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam.

Read Also: Here are the seats witnessing a close contest

In a similar strategy, BJP allied with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) for the Delhi polls. JD(U) fought from two Purvanchali-dominated seats — Burari and Sangam Vihar. Besides, Delhi state unit chief Manoj Tiwari is a Purvanchali and was seen campaigning proactively in these areas.

These are only early trends are as of 11:00 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.