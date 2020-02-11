App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 56
BJP+ : 14

Need 22 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Results: AAP leads in majority of the seats dominated by Purvanchalis

BJP, AAP and Congress were aggressively vying for Purvanchali votes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra (left), BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari (center) and CM Arvind Kejriwal of AAP
Image: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra (left), BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari (center) and CM Arvind Kejriwal of AAP

As early trends to the Delhi Assembly elections started pouring in, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was seen leading in majority seats dominated by the Purvanchali community.

Purvanchalis make up around 30 percent of Delhi’s voter base. These are people residing in Delhi, but who have their origins in Bihar, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. They are largely based in the east, north-east and outer areas of Delhi including Dwarka and Badarpur.

Roughly 15 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi have a high Purvanchali population, and influence the outcome there.

Close

As far as trends at 11.00 am go, AAP was leading in 10 of these seats, including Adarsh Nagar, Badli, Burari, Palam, Sangam Vihar and Vikal Puri.

related news

The BJP is leading in one — Mustafabad. Four seats are facing a close contest – Kirari, Laxmi Nagar, Rithala and Uttam Nagar — with the margin being anywhere in the range of 100 to 500 seats, as per the Election Commission.

Read Also: How Purvanchalis influence polls in the Capital; what AAP, BJP and Cong are doing to woo them

BJP, AAP and Congress were aggressively vying for Purvanchali votes. Kejriwal-led AAP claimed to have spent Rs 1,000 crore on development projects in Purvanchali-dominated pockets and promised to write to the Centre to make Bhojpuri an official language as per the tenets of the Indian Constitution.

The Congress has made former BJP leader Kirti Azad, a Purvanchali face, the chairman of its Delhi polls campaign committee. It also gave his wife Poonam Azad a ticket to contest from Sangam Vihar. The party also tied up with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, which contested from four seats — Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam.

Read Also: Here are the seats witnessing a close contest

In a similar strategy, BJP allied with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) for the Delhi polls. JD(U) fought from two Purvanchali-dominated seats — Burari and Sangam Vihar. Besides, Delhi state unit chief Manoj Tiwari is a Purvanchali and was seen campaigning proactively in these areas.

Note: These are only early trends are as of 11:00 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:59 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Manoj Tiwari

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.