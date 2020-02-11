App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election Result | What happened to BJP's tall claims of win?, asks Kamal Nath

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections to retain power for a third term.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he was aware of his own party Congress' dismal show in the Delhi Assembly polls, but questioned the BJP about its "tall claims" of victory.

As votes for the February 8 elections were counted, the AAP was leading in 57 of 70 seats and the BJP in 13, leaving the Congress virtually decimated in a city it had ruled for three consecutive terms, according to the Election Commission figures.

Asked about Congress' poor performance in the Delhi polls, Nath told reporters, "We are aware of this. But what happened to the BJP which was making tall claims? Being at the Centre, Modiji is close to Delhi's electorate which would have elected the BJP, if satisfied with his work."

He said BJP leaders now don't talk about unemployment and farmers, but they speak on issues like nationalism, Pakistan and Citizenship Amendment Act.

The "real face" of the BJP has now been exposed, the chief minister said.

"I have a basic question about CAA. Is there any war going on, or refugees coming to India? Then what was the need to get CAA passed by conducting Parliament proceedings till midnight? What was their aim? They only wanted to give a divisive message," Nath alleged.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Kamal Nath #Politics

