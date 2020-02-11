Delhi Election Result | ‘We are hopeful’, but ‘ready to take responsibility’ for outcome: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on February 11 said that he is ready to take responsibility for the result of the 2020 Delhi assembly election. His statement, while interacting with reports, came at a time when trends showed the party was running behind the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As of 10.45 am, AAP was leading in 54 of the total 70 seats. BJP was leading in 16, according to trends from the Election Commission (EC). The majority mark is 36.

“Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful” Tiwari said, adding that no matter what the outcome is, he will be responsible as he is the state unit chief.

The Delhi BJP chief was further quoted as saying that he was not nervous. "I am not nervous. We have appeared for a test, results will now come in," Tiwari said.

He hailed his party workers’ hard work, saying that they had worked tirelessly for the victory.

Ahead of the counting began for February 8 polls, Tiwari had said: "Now, all talk is over. Now, we have to wait for the blessings of the people. I am confident it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats."

(With inputs from PTI)