Delhi Election Result | Trends from key constituencies: Kejriwal leads from New Delhi, Sisodia from Patparganj; BJP’s Kapil Mishra ahead in Model Town

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a significant lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as early trends for the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election poured in on February 11. Counting of votes had begun at 8:00 am.

As of 9:15 am, AAP was leading in 43 of the total 70 seats. BJP and Congress were leading in 16 and one seat, respectively. The majority mark is 36.

Kejriwal himself was leading from the New Delhi Assembly constituency over BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal.

Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was leading from his Patparganj seat. He was ahead of BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

In Chandni Chowk, AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney was leading over Congress’ Alka Lamba. The seat was won by Lamba in 2015, who was then with AAP. Last time, Sawhney had contested on a Congress ticket.

BJP’s Kapil Mishra was leading over AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in the Model Town Assembly constituency. Mishra is a former AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar. He had quit AAP and joined BJP in 2019 and was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law. Tripathi is the sitting MLA.

Of these, New Delhi, Patparganj and Model Town are bellwether seats based on the previous three election results — as the last delimitation happened in 2008. By definition, a constituency that votes for the political party which eventually forms the government is called a bellwether seat.

While there is no scientific basis to this, bellwether constituencies usually act as a marker for the final results.

Sr. no. Bellwether Constituency Which party is leading 1 Ambedkar Nagar Leads awaited 2 Deoli Leads awaited 3 Jangpura AAP 4 Kasturba Nagar AAP 5 Kondli BJP 6 Laxmi Nagar AAP 7 Madipur AAP 8 Malviya Nagar AAP 9 Mangol Puri Leads awaited 10 Model Town BJP 11 New Delhi AAP 12 Patel Nagar AAP 13 Patparganj AAP 14 Rohtas Nagar AAP 15 Sadar Bazar AAP 16 Seemapuri AAP 17 Timarpur BJP 18 Vikaspuri Leads awaited

There are 15 other seats where voters opted for political parties that eventually formed the government. These constituencies are: Timarpur, Mangol Puri, Sadar Bazar, Patel Nagar, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kondli, Laxmi Nagar, Seemapuri and Rohtas Nagar.These are only early trends are as of 9.15 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.