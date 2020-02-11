App
Delhi
Delhi
AAP : 50
BJP+ : 20

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:30 AM IST

Delhi Election Result | Trends from key constituencies: Kejriwal leads from New Delhi, Sisodia from Patparganj; BJP’s Kapil Mishra ahead in Model Town

As of 9:15 am, AAP was leading in 43 of the total 70 seats. BJP and Congress were leading in 16 and one seat, respectively. The majority mark is 36

Moneycontrol News

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a significant lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as early trends for the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election poured in on February 11. Counting of votes had begun at 8:00 am.

As of 9:15 am, AAP was leading in 43 of the total 70 seats. BJP and Congress were leading in 16 and one seat, respectively. The majority mark is 36.

Kejriwal himself was leading from the New Delhi Assembly constituency over BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal.

Close

Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was leading from his Patparganj seat. He was ahead of BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

related news

In Chandni Chowk, AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney was leading over Congress’ Alka Lamba. The seat was won by Lamba in 2015, who was then with AAP. Last time, Sawhney had contested on a Congress ticket.

BJP’s Kapil Mishra was leading over AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in the Model Town Assembly constituency. Mishra is a former AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar. He had quit AAP and joined BJP in 2019 and was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law. Tripathi is the sitting MLA.

Of these, New Delhi, Patparganj and Model Town are bellwether seats based on the previous three election results — as the last delimitation happened in 2008. By definition, a constituency that votes for the political party which eventually forms the government is called a bellwether seat.

While there is no scientific basis to this, bellwether constituencies usually act as a marker for the final results.

There are 15 other seats where voters opted for political parties that eventually formed the government. These constituencies are: Timarpur, Mangol Puri, Sadar Bazar, Patel Nagar, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kondli, Laxmi Nagar, Seemapuri and Rohtas Nagar.
Sr. no.Bellwether ConstituencyWhich party is leading
1Ambedkar NagarLeads awaited
2DeoliLeads awaited
3JangpuraAAP
4Kasturba NagarAAP
5KondliBJP
6Laxmi NagarAAP
7MadipurAAP
8Malviya NagarAAP
9Mangol PuriLeads awaited
10Model TownBJP
11New DelhiAAP
12Patel NagarAAP
13PatparganjAAP
14Rohtas NagarAAP
15Sadar BazarAAP
16SeemapuriAAP
17TimarpurBJP
18VikaspuriLeads awaited
Note: These are only early trends are as of 9.15 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:30 am

#AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

