App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 59
BJP+ : 11

Need 25 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: ‘Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect India’s soul’, says Prashant Kishor as AAP takes lead

AAP had gotten Kishor’s I-PAC on board to help strategies for the polls ahead of this election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Political strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Prashant Kishor, on February 11, thanked the people of Delhi for “standing up to protect the soul of India”.

Kishor, a former Janata Dal (United) leader, tweeted at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appeared set to retain power in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was leading in 56 out of 70 seats in Delhi as of 12.40 pm. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in the remaining seats. The majority mark is 36.

He was earlier Vice President of JD(U) and was recently expelled from the party after he criticised party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Close
As trends poured in, Kishor tweeted: “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!”

related news

Ahead of the election, AAP had gotten Kishor’s I-PAC on board to help strategies for the polls. I-PAC had helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi win the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and has previously worked with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP for the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election and Congress for the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

I-PAC is also helping Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu — both states will head for polls in 2021.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics #Prashant Kishor

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.