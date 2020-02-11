Delhi Election Result: ‘Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect India’s soul’, says Prashant Kishor as AAP takes lead

Political strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Prashant Kishor, on February 11, thanked the people of Delhi for “standing up to protect the soul of India”.

Kishor, a former Janata Dal (United) leader, tweeted at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appeared set to retain power in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was leading in 56 out of 70 seats in Delhi as of 12.40 pm. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in the remaining seats. The majority mark is 36.

He was earlier Vice President of JD(U) and was recently expelled from the party after he criticised party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



As trends poured in, Kishor tweeted : “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!”

Ahead of the election, AAP had gotten Kishor’s I-PAC on board to help strategies for the polls. I-PAC had helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi win the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and has previously worked with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP for the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election and Congress for the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

I-PAC is also helping Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu — both states will head for polls in 2021.