App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar celebrate AAP's victory; offer biryani

Women protesters erupted in joy with loud rounds of applause as they hugged each other.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The residents of Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests, celebrated the stupendous victory of the Aam Adami Party (AAP) in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, on February 11.

AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan trounced his BJP rival Braham Singh by a margin of 71,827 votes. After the first few rounds of counting, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but subsequently, Khan took the pole position.

Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency.

Close

To mark the occasion, many offered free food and biryani at Shaheen Bagh and celebrated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party's victory.

related news

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as women with young children have been staging a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.

"It is the victory of all of us. All of us elected Amanat bhai (Khan) as our leader. He has helped the women and youngsters of this area in every sphere -- from health to education, infrastructure to jobs. He got many youngsters employed," Shamima Bano of Shaheen Bagh said.

Women protesters erupted in joy with loud rounds of applause as they hugged each other.

"The AAP truly brought development to the aam aadmi (common man). My kids go to a nearby government school. We all go to the AAP government's mohalla clinic for treatment. My mother-in-law is being treated for her knee problem for four years," Mehjabeen Qureshi said at the protest site.

"The AAP understands the needs of the citizens," she added.

The excitement was palpable at Batla House, Noor Nagar, Abu Fazal Enclave, Zakir Nagar and the adjoining areas when the news of the AAP winning big emerged.

Asim Khan, a garment dealer, said, "We have seen Jamia Nagar change in the last five years. We voted for AAP's honesty and transparent policies. Not only Jamia Nagar, entire Delhi voted for real 'vikas' (development), which is Arvind Kejriwal."

Sharvari (75) of Shaheen Bagh said, "Amanatullah is like our son and his victory is not by chance. The AAP has understood the pulse of Delhi. Today we want to distribute biryani to all those politicians who called our protest politically motivated and accused us of eating sponsored biryani."

The elections in the national capital took place in the midst of massive protests in the city and elsewhere over the new citizenship law, an issue that was strongly raised by the top BJP leadership during the campaigning, which often turned bitter and vitriolic.

The political opponents of the BJP accused the saffron party of carrying out a "divisive" campaign to polarise the voters by consistently highlighting the over-50-day demonstration by women at Shaheen Bagh.

Though the BJP campaign focussed on issues related to national security, the AAP focussed on its achievements in the fields of education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Zubair Ahmed, a restaurant owner at Batla House, said, "We are going to distribute free food today and on February 14 to poor people in the honour of the AAP's victory."

Sanjeeda Ahmed, another resident of the area, said, "Okhla is seen as an industrial area. No one ever bothered to develop this area, but the AAP brought development in terms of health, schools and roads here."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:28 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.