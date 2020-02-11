App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 56
BJP+ : 14

Need 22 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result | Prominent AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey leading

Chadha, who replaced Vijender Garg in Rajinder Nagar, was ahead of BJP's Sardar RP Singh by over 6,500 votes. Congress's Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the assembly election, was at the third position with only 928 votes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey were leading in their constituencies over their respective BJP rivals, the latest election trends showed. The AAP had dropped its sitting MLAs to field the three leaders, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election last year.

Chadha, who replaced Vijender Garg in Rajinder Nagar, was ahead of BJP's Sardar RP Singh by over 6,500 votes. Congress's Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the assembly election, was at the third position with only 928 votes.

Atishi, who replaced Avtar Singh Kalka in Kalkaji, was trailing initially but surged ahead by over 200 votes by 11.30am. BJP's Dharambir Singh was close second while Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra's daughter Shivani Chopra was a distant third.

Close

Pandey, who replaced Pankaj Pushkar in Timarpur constituency, was leading with over 5,000 votes. BJP's Surender Pal Singh was at the second position.

related news

AAP's Durgesh Pathak was trailing by over 6,600 votes in Karawal Nagar, previously held by party rebel Kapil Mishra.

Mishra later joined BJP and is contesting from Model Town.

(With PTI inputs)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Atishi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Dilip Pandey #India #Politics #Raghav Chadha

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.