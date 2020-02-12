App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Election Result: NOTA constitutes 0.5% of total votes polled

After the Supreme Court order in September 2013, the EC added the NOTA button on the Electronic Voting Machines as the last option on the voting panel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Over 43,000 votes in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls were cast in the None of the Above (NOTA) category, according to official figures released on February 11. Counting of votes was held after the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on February 8, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.

The final voter turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than 2015.

Close

The votes polled under NOTA category -- 43,108 -- constituted about 0.5 percent of total votes polled, as per the figures released by the Election Commission on its website.

According to the final votes tally released by the EC, the AAP, in a near-repeat performance of 2015, won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with a vote share of 38.51 percent.

The Congress drew a blank for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.

In the 2015 Delhi elections, the NOTA vote percentage had stood at 0.4 percent of the total votes cast. The AAP had swept the polls with 67 seats.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 10:55 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

