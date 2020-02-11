App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result | No firecrackers at AAP headquarters on Arvind Kejriwal's orders

AAP volunteers grooved to party anthem "Lage Raho Kejriwal" and hugged each other and maintained they will strictly abide by the direction of Kejriwal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As AAP is set to register a massive victory in the assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked party volunteers to not burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution.

AAP volunteers grooved to party anthem "Lage Raho Kejriwal" and hugged each other and maintained they will strictly abide by the direction of Kejriwal.

They said other preparations, including ordering sweets and namkeens and even "band baja", were underway at the party's ITO headquarters.

Close

The AAP was leading on 57 seats while the BJP on 13, according to the latest election trends.

In 2015, AAP secured a landslide victory when it bagged 67 seats, reducing the BJP to three. Congress drew a blank.

Reducing air pollution was one of the main promises made by the AAP in its manifesto and "guarantee card".

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

