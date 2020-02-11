Delhi Election Result | Many key constituencies witnessing close contests

Multiple constituencies in Delhi were witnessing a close contest among candidates as trends poured in for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election on February 11.

Counting of votes started at 8.00 am. As of 10.35 am, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was leading in his Patparganj constituency by just 74 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate Ravinder Singh Negi.

AAP’s star candidate Atishi was trailing BJP’s Dharambir Singh by around 11 votes from the Kalkaji Assembly seat.

AAP’s Ajesh Yadav was leading by under 600 votes in Badli constituency over BJP’s Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

In Hari Nagar, BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was trailing AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon by less than 60 votes.

BJP’s Manish Singh was leading Congress’ Sandeep Tanwar by just over 300 votes in the Delhi Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Similarly in Laxmi Nagar, BJP’s Abhay Verma was leading AAP’s Nitin Tyagi by around 78 votes.

Kailash Gahlot of AAP was leading BJP’s Ajeet Singh Kharkhari by around 85 votes in Najafgarh.

Kapil Mishra of the BJP was leading from Model Town by just 98 votes. Sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was trailing. Mishra is a former AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar. He had quit AAP and joined BJP in 2019 and was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law.

BJP’s Dr. SC Vats was leading over AAP’s Satyendar Jain by around 50 votes in Shakur Basti.

Overall, as of 10.45 am, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was leading in 50 of the total 70 seats. BJP was leading in 18 seats — significantly more than three seats it had won in 2015.

These are only early trends are as of 10:40 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.