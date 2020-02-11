Delhi Election Result | Mandate explained true meaning of nationalism: Manish Sisodia

"I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters.
People of Delhi have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate, AAP's prominent face Manish Sisodia said as he clinched victory on the Patparganj seat. Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said the BJP indulged in "politics of hate", but people refused to be divided.
"I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters.
Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister and led the government's education reforms agenda, defeated BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of over 3,500 votes.
The initial trends saw a seasaw battle between Sisodia and Negi.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020