Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result | In Pics: AAP leaders celebrate as trends indicate clear majority

As per trends from the Election Commission at 03.00 pm, AAP was leading in 62 of the total 70 seats, while the BJP was leading in eight seats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is seen congratulating a jubilant Arvind Kejriwal, who is expected to become the chief minister of Delhi for a second term after recording a victory from the New Delhi constituency. (Image: Twitter/@SanjayAzadSIn)
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is seen celebrating with his wife Sunita, children and others. It is reportedly also his wife's birthday today. (Image: ANI)
AAP National Spokesperson and party candidate from Rajinder Nagar seat Raghav Chadha seen being lifted by his supporters while celebrating early trends, in which he is leading by over 20,000 votes. (Image: ANI)
Kejriwal is seen being congratulated by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor's organisation I-PAC was roped in by AAP ahead of the high-octane Delhi elections, to strategise the campaign. Kishor is known as the 'election-winning machine' for his successful guidance to various parties ahead of elections. He had even designed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaign. (Image: ANI)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia is seen flashing the victory seen. Trends from his Patparganj constituency had earlier witnessed consistent swaying between the AAP and the BJP for the better part of the day. He had gone to the counting centre to take stock of the situation. (Image: ANI)
AAP candidate from Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi after defeating BJP's Kapil Mishra: This is the victory of development and the people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. (Image: ANI)
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:59 pm

