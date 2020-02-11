Delhi Election Result | In Pics: AAP leaders celebrate as trends indicate clear majority

Kejriwal is seen being congratulated by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor's organisation I-PAC was roped in by AAP ahead of the high-octane Delhi elections, to strategise the campaign. Kishor is known as the 'election-winning machine' for his successful guidance to various parties ahead of elections. He had even designed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaign. (Image: ANI)