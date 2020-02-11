Delhi Election Results: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trailing in Patparganj, BJP ahead by thin margin

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manish Sisodia is trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj seat by over 1500 votes.

Sisodia, who is considered as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s right-hand man, has received 22,901 votes according to trends from the Election Commission (EC).

He is trailing behind BJP’s Negi, who is leading with 24477 votes on the seat.

As of 12:00 noon, AAP was leading in 57 of the total 70 seats, whereas BJP was leading in 13, according to EC. The majority mark is 36.

With this, the AAP is appearing to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi. Kejriwal, who had led his party to a spectacular victory, winning 67 of 70 seats in 2015, is expected to address party workers and the media later in the day. His party workers are already upbeat and in a celebratory mode.

As early celebrations broke out in the AAP headquarters in Rouse Avenue, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari asked his party supporters not to lose hope.















Note: These are only early trends are as of 12:00 noon. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.















The contest for political power in the national capital is evidently bipolar, with the Congress nowhere in the reckoning, as per early trends.