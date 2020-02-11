App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 61
BJP+ : 9

Need 27 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:15 PM IST

Delhi Election Result | Congress accepts defeat, vows to rebuild itself

"People's mandate is against us, we accept it. We have resolved to revive and rebuild the party," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image

The Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital. It said the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has been defeated.

"People's mandate is against us, we accept it. We have resolved to revive and rebuild the party," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said, "Attempts to polarise were made by both parties (BJP and AAP) and they were successful to an extent."

Close

However, he added, the results also showed that the people of Delhi were not with the communal forces.

AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said the message of Delhi polls is that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by Modi and Shah has been defeated by the people of the national capital.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

