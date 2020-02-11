Delhi Election Result | BJP tried to polarise voters, but failed: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed the Delhi Assembly poll results indicated "winds of change" were blowing in the country, and said the BJP tried to "polarise" voters but failed.

As the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections for a third term, Pawar said regional parties need to come together to keep the BJP out of power.

"The Delhi poll results indicate 'winds of change' blowing in the country. The results are not surprising to me," Pawar told reporters here.

The BJP, as usual, played the "communal card to polarise votes", but failed, the former Union minister said.

"The Delhi Assembly poll contest was only between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, hence one might claim that the saffron party's vote share is soaring," he added.

Citing the example of Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed an alliance to come to power, Pawar said, "Regional parties need to come together under a 'common minimum programme' and provide a stable government to keep the BJP out of power."

Earlier, Pawar took to twitter to congratulate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on victory in the polls.

"Congratulations to Shri. Arvind Kejariwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a 'Sweeping Victory' in the Delhi Assembly Polls!" he tweeted.