Delhi Election Result: After an hour of counting, Congress yet to open its account

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes 2020 Delhi Assembly election began at 8.00 am on February 11. At 9.00 am, even after one hour of counting, the Indian National Congress had not opened its account in the national capital.

As per the trends at 9.00 am, Congress, which had drawn a blank in 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, was still not leading in a single seat. As of 9.15 am, AAP was leading in 43 of the total 70 seats. BJP was leading in 16 seats. The majority mark is 36.

The election, which was held on February 8, is largely seen as a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Exit poll results have predicted AAP to secure a comfortable majority. This, as BJP is predicted to improve its tally. However, exit polls have gone wrong in the past.

The AAP had routed rival parties in the last Assembly polls, bagging 67 seats while the BJP was reduced to three seats.

Note: These are only early trends and the leads may change as counting progresses. These are not the final results.