Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins Patparganj seat after close contest

Sisodia has been often referred to as AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's 'right-hand man'. He has also been described as the "de-facto chief minister" of Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Manish Sisodia at the counting centre (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Manish Sisodia at the counting centre (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia won from his Patparganj Assembly constituency on February 11, after a tough contest with BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

Sisodia was trailing earlier in the day as trends poured in. He was defending the Patparganj seat that he has held since 2013.

Speaking to reporters at the counting centre, Sisodia said: “I am happy to become the MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from Patparganj Assembly constituency again. BJP tried to do politics of hate but people of Delhi chose a government that works for the people.”

Also read: Know Your Leader | Manish Sisodia — the ‘de-facto CM’ widely regarded for educational reforms

Sisodia has been often referred to as AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘right-hand man’. He has also been described as the “de-facto chief minister” of Delhi.

He held multiple portfolios in the outgoing AAP government including Finance and Planning, Revenue, Power, Education, Information Technology and Administrative Reforms, among others.

Overall, as of 2.45 pm, AAP was leading in 62 of the total 70 seats. BJP was leading in the remaining eight seats. Congress was not leading in any seat. No result was officially declared by the EC as of 2.45 pm.

According to an IANS-Neta App survey released on February 3, Sisodia is the highest-rated political leader from the national capital going into the assembly polls.

The poll suggests that Sisodia has been rated 4.3/5 by respondents on key parameters for work done in areas such as health and education.

To put this into perspective: Kejriwal, on whose popularity AAP is contesting the election, has been rated 3.5/5 and is placed fourth.

Also read | Manish Sisodia emerges as Capital's highest-rated MLA, CM Arvind Kejriwal 4th: Survey

(To be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics

