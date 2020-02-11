App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: AAP's loss of seats is BJP's gain, early trends indicate

The saffron party was even seen leading in Okhla Assembly constituency — where Shaheen Bagh area is located

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As trends for the Delhi Assembly election started trickling in on February 11, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in 45 seats as against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 21.

Even though incumbent Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was leading from his New Delhi Assembly constituency, early trends indicated a loss of over 20 seats for the ruling party — from the 2015 tally of 67.

Meanwhile, the BJP could be the biggest gainer, leading in 21 seats as of 9.50 am. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the saffron party had won only three of the total 70 Assembly constituencies.

Close

If early trends are anything to go by the BJP has cut into AAP's seats in the national capital, giving the ruling party a tough contest. BJP was leading from Kalkaji, from where AAP key candidate Atishi was contesting.

related news

The saffron party was even seen leading in Okhla Assembly constituency — where Shaheen Bagh area is located. Shaheen Bagh – a Muslim dominated area – has been at the centre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital. Protesters, who have been staging a sit-in for over 50 days, have demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government withdraw the contentious Act, branding it anti-Muslim and unconstitutional.

BJP was also seen leading in a few bellwether seats, including Kondli, Timarpur and Model Town, from where AAP turncoat and BJP candidate Kapil Mishra is leading.

Note: These early trends are as of 09:50 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:03 am

