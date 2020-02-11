Delhi Election Result | AAP registers victory on Trinagar and Shalimar Bagh

The Tri Nagar and Shalimar Bagh seats have gone to the Aam Aadmi Party, poll officials said on Tuesday, as they declared first results for the Delhi assembly election counting for which is underway.

AAP's Preeti Tomar won the Tri Nagar seat by 12,000 votes, while Bandana Kumari emerged victorious on the Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of 800 votes, the officials said.