you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 50
BJP+ : 20

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result | AAP leader Sanjay Singh says will register massive win

Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a "massive win" in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election, counting for which began amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.

Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.

The counting began at 8 am and will be held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

"We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. You wait and watch we will register a massive win," Singh told reporters outside his residence.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:11 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics #Sanjay Singh

