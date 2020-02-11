Delhi Election Result: AAP camp begins celebrations, BJP headquarter wears deserted look

AAP workers began celebrating as early vote count trends on February 11 showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Punjab's Amritsar started celebrating as trends indicated a lead for the Chief Minister and party head Arvind Kejriwal. The assembly poll voting was held on February 8. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 2/5 As of 11.10 am, AAP was leading in 49 of the total 70 seats, according to trends from the Election Commission (EC). The majority mark is 36. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 3/5 While AAP workers began celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter wore a deserted look. The JP Nadda-led party is running behind the incumbent AAP (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 4/5 As of 11.10 am, BJP was leading in 21 of the total 70 seats, according to trends from the EC. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 5/5 As the BJP trails AAP in the 2020 Delhi assembly election, its Delhi chief ministerial candidate Manoj Tiwari said he is ready to take responsibility for the poll results. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:40 am