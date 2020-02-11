App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: AAP camp begins celebrations, BJP headquarter wears deserted look

AAP workers began celebrating as early vote count trends on February 11 showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Punjab's Amritsar started celebrating as trends indicated a lead for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
1/5

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Punjab's Amritsar started celebrating as trends indicated a lead for the Chief Minister and party head Arvind Kejriwal. The assembly poll voting was held on February 8. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

As of 11.10 am, AAP was leading in 49 of the total 70 seats, according to trends from the Election Commission (EC). The majority mark is 36. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
2/5

As of 11.10 am, AAP was leading in 49 of the total 70 seats, according to trends from the Election Commission (EC). The majority mark is 36. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

While AAP workers began celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter wore a deserted look. The JP Nadda-led party is running behind the incumbent AAP (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
3/5

While AAP workers began celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter wore a deserted look. The JP Nadda-led party is running behind the incumbent AAP (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

As of 11.10 am, BJP was leading in 21 of the total 70 seats, according to trends from the EC. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
4/5

As of 11.10 am, BJP was leading in 21 of the total 70 seats, according to trends from the EC. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

As the BJP is running behind the ruling AAP in the 2020 Delhi assembly election, its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has said that he is ready to take responsibility for the result of the polls. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
5/5

As the BJP trails AAP in the 2020 Delhi assembly election, its Delhi chief ministerial candidate Manoj Tiwari said he is ready to take responsibility for the poll results. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:40 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics #Slideshow

