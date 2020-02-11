Delhi election result 2020: Manish Sisodia shares Sanskrit mantra on counting day

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia shared ‘Pavamana Mantra’ -- a Sanskrit hymn – on the counting day of the votes polled in the high-stakes Assembly election of national capital.



ॐ असतो मा सद्गमय।

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय।

मृत्योर्मामृतं गमय।।

हे ईश्वर! हमको असत्य से सत्य की ओर ले चलो। अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले चलो। मृत्यु से अमरता के भाव की ओर ले चलो। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020

In a tweet, the Dy CM shared the mantra in Sanskrit language. He further shared its translation in Hindi language, which read: “Hey Ishvar! Humko asatya se satya kei aur le chalo. Andhakar se prakash ki aur le chalo. Mrityu se amarata ke bhaav ki aur le chalo.” (Oh God! Take us from falsehood to truth. Lead us from darkness to light. Lead us from death to the sense of immortality.)

Sisodia also offered prayers at his residence on the counting day.

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election began at 8 am on February 11 amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling AAP, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat.

The counting began at 8 am and will be held in multiple rounds, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh told news agency PTI.