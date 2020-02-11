App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 41
BJP+ : 18

Need 18 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election result 2020: Manish Sisodia shares Sanskrit mantra on counting day

Sisodia also offered prayers at his residence on the counting day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia shared ‘Pavamana Mantra’ -- a Sanskrit hymn – on the counting day of the votes polled in the high-stakes Assembly election of national capital.

In a tweet, the Dy CM shared the mantra in Sanskrit language. He further shared its translation in Hindi language, which read: “Hey Ishvar! Humko asatya se satya kei aur le chalo. Andhakar se prakash ki aur le chalo. Mrityu se amarata ke bhaav ki aur le chalo.” (Oh God! Take us from falsehood to truth. Lead us from darkness to light. Lead us from death to the sense of immortality.)

Close

Sisodia also offered prayers at his residence on the counting day.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:39 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

