Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP, AAP leaders offer prayers ahead of counting of votes

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for Delhi assembly elections. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 2/5 BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place ahead of counting for Delhi assembly elections. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 3/5 I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats: BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari said ahead of counting for Delhi assembly elections. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 4/5 AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan and Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gathered outside the Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in Delhi assembly polls. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 5/5 An AAP supporter reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children ahead of counting for Delhi assembly elections. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:04 am